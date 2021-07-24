The World Boxing Association (WBA) wants to clarify the situation regarding the bantamweight bout between WBA champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBO champion John Riel Casimero, to be held on August 14th in Carson, California.

The WBA has not approved the title fight as yet. Recently, the WBO president, Francisco Valcarcel, stated in his social media that his organization would not sanction a unification with Rigondeaux since he is not the Super Champion, a decision that the WBA accepts and respects.

Regarding Rigo, the WBA Championships Committee will wait for his decision on the belt. As Valcarcel said, Rigondeaux must request to be ranked to face Casimero, an action for which he would vacate his WBA belt. A decision Rigo must formally communicate to the WBA.

“Just as we respect the WBO’s position, we also support Rigondeaux in the decision he makes as he has proven to be a great champion and is obliged to decide under the circumstances that have been presented to him,” stated a WBA press release.