July 24, 2021
Boxing Results

Joyce-Takam undercard results from London

Unbeaten WBO #13 super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Ezequiel Gurria (15-2, 3 KOs) to retain his WBO European title. Sheeraz dropped Gurria twice in round five to end it. Time 2:23.

Welterweight Sam Noakes (7-0, 7 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Naeem Ali (2-71-1, 1 KO). Ali couldn’t continue after round two with a broken nose. It was the first KO loss for Ali in 71 losses.

Unbeaten heavyweight David Adeleye (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against Mladen Manev (3-10, 2 KOs). Manev down twice in round four. Time was 1:54.

Unbeaten welterweight Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Chris Jenkins (22-4-3, 8 KOs) to seize the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles. A barrage of punches from Essuman promoted a referee’s stoppage. Time :43.

Super bantamweight Chris Bourke (10-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended his WBC International title against James Beech Jr (12-2, 2 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

  • Is Adeleye’s confidence so shot after barely beating a fighter with a record of 10-21 that they had to put him in with a 3-9 guy?

    Reply
    • >
