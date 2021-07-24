50-year-old former WBA cruiserweight champion Firat Arslan (49-9-3, 34 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Ruben Eduardo Acosta (38-18-5, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Firat Arslan Sportcenter in Goeppingen, Germany. Currently rated WBA #5, Arslan had no trouble with the 43-year-old Acosta. Acosta went down from an Arslan body shot in round three. He was up at 9.9 and finished the round. Arslan scored two more body shot knockdowns in round four and Acosta was counted out after the second one. Arslan claimed the vacant WBA International title with the win.

Cruiserweight Huseyin Cinkara (15-0, 12 KOs) was victorious when Erdogan Kadrija (16-3, 10 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six. Cinkara dropped Kadrija in round six and Kadrija apparently suffered a shoulder injury. Cinkara won the IBO Continental title.

Heavyweight Ali Kiydin (15-1, 14 KOs) scored a second round KO over Dorde Tomic (3-3, 1 KO). Tomic down twice in round one. Kiydin brutally finished him in round two. Kiydin won the WBO International title.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Andy Hoeschler (7-0, 7 KOs) blasted out Slavisa Simeunovic (37-51, 31 KOs) in two rounds. Simeunovic down multiple times.