Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs) in a bout for the WBC Silver, WBO International, and Commonwealth titles on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London. Takam gave Joyce problems early. Joyce opened up with a non-stop barrage of punches in round six to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was :49. Takam wasn’t happy about the stoppage.
I knew Takam wasn’t gonna go easy and he proved how much of a warrior he is. Joyce stayed cool and calm and got the job done.
Takam is like the French Chisora. Always game, makes great fights, but ends up on the losing end against every good opponent.
They are the gatekeepers, who wins Chisora or Takam? Chisora..
Arturo, how would you rate Joyce’s performance?
No surprise in the outcome. Takam made himself somewhat marketable with his vociferous comments but in the end, it was just that. Takam struggled to keep up with Joshua in their matchup and history repeated itself today. Time for Joyce to move up the ladder.