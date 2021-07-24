Joyce stops Takam in six Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs) in a bout for the WBC Silver, WBO International, and Commonwealth titles on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London. Takam gave Joyce problems early. Joyce opened up with a non-stop barrage of punches in round six to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was :49. Takam wasn’t happy about the stoppage. Firat Arslan, 50, wins WBA International title

