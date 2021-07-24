July 24, 2021
Boxing News

Joyce stops Takam in six

Photo 24 07 2021, 23 15 24

Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs) in a bout for the WBC Silver, WBO International, and Commonwealth titles on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London. Takam gave Joyce problems early. Joyce opened up with a non-stop barrage of punches in round six to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was :49. Takam wasn’t happy about the stoppage.

Firat Arslan, 50, wins WBA International title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I knew Takam wasn’t gonna go easy and he proved how much of a warrior he is. Joyce stayed cool and calm and got the job done.

    Reply

  • No surprise in the outcome. Takam made himself somewhat marketable with his vociferous comments but in the end, it was just that. Takam struggled to keep up with Joshua in their matchup and history repeated itself today. Time for Joyce to move up the ladder.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: