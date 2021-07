Formerly world-rated middleweight and 2012 Olympic medalist Yamaguchi Falcao successfully moved north 40 pounds to win the Brazilian domestic cruiserweight title on Saturday night at the Coliseu Boxe Center, Guarulhos, Brazil. Falcao (17-1-1, 8 KOs) dropped Clebson Tubarao (3-2-1, 2 KOs) three times in the first round to get the win.

All Falcao’s previous pro bouts had been around middleweight. His brother, Esquiva Falcao, is in the top three of the WBC, IBF, and WBO.