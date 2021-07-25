Edwards to defend against Mama IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KOs) on September 11 at the Copper Box Arena in London. Sunny returns just over four months after his dethroning Muruti Mthalane. Mama stepped aside to allow that fight to happen. Falcao wins Brazilian cruiser belt

