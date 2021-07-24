In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) outpointed Kalvin Henderson (14-1-1, 10 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds on Friday night at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93 for Steen, who did a little more.
Unbeaten WBO #15 rated welterweight Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) and Shinard Bunch (15-1-1, 13 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Bunch controlled the first half of the fight with his jab. Bocachica made it more competitive late. Scores were 97-93 Bunch, 96-94 Bocichica, 95-95.
In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Martino Jules (11-0, 2 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Aram Avagyan (10-1-2, 4 KOs). Jules dropped Avagyan in the final minute. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 79-72.
I usually don’t complain about decisions because they can go with youn AND against you, but I feel badly for my guy, Shinard Bunch. This is why boxing is where it is. Bunch won seven rounds clearly and, as Roger Mayweather famously said, if you don’t agree, then you don’t know XXXX about boxing.
Last week, the unfairness and obscenity of the Charlo gift draw, and now this insanity. These “judges” are rewarding the favorites round after round they don’t deserve.