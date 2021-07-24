In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) outpointed Kalvin Henderson (14-1-1, 10 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds on Friday night at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93 for Steen, who did a little more.

Unbeaten WBO #15 rated welterweight Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) and Shinard Bunch (15-1-1, 13 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Bunch controlled the first half of the fight with his jab. Bocachica made it more competitive late. Scores were 97-93 Bunch, 96-94 Bocichica, 95-95.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Martino Jules (11-0, 2 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Aram Avagyan (10-1-2, 4 KOs). Jules dropped Avagyan in the final minute. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 79-72.