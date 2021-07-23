July 23, 2021
Unbeatens collide tonight on ShoBox

Shobox 20th Anniversary
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

ShoBox: The New Generation celebrates its 20-year anniversary with tonight’s card on Showtime. The popular series ShoBox debuted in Atlantic City on July 21, 2001 and has produced 84 fighters who later went on to win a world title. Just like it has for the past 20 years, tonight’s tripleheader from the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, will feature prospects matched tough with a combined record of 81-1-5, including five boxers who have yet to taste defeat at the professional level.

Super middleweight prospects Kalvin Henderson (14-0-1, 10 KOs) and Isaiah Steen (15-0, 12 KOs) meet in the ten-round main event.

Kalvin Henderson: I don’t think he is my toughest opponent, but we’ll see. I feel like I have to win every fight, but this one especially…I really think it will come down who wants it more.”

Isaiah Steen: After this fight, I want people to know me for my own name. Everybody knows me as Charles Conwell’s brother. I want to make a name for myself…I need to capitalize on his weaknesses and get him out of there.

The co-feature pits ShoBox veteran Janelson Bocachica (17-0, 11 KOs) against Shinard Bunch (15-1, 13 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout.

Janelson Bocachica: I saw he was quoted as saying he’s going to fight a smart fight against me. There is no smart fight against me. If he would have had a smart fight, he would have chose somebody else.

Shinard Bunch: I know he likes to get into fire fights, but I need to outwork him. I think my power is severe and it’s real.

Unbeaten featherweights Martino Jules (10-0-2, 2 KOs) and Aram Avagyan (10-0-2, 4 KOs) meet in the eight-round opener.

Martino Jules: I’m just looking forward to winning.

Aram Avagyan: I don’t want to leave anything to the judges’ decision so I’m looking for the knockout.

