After yesterday’s tense press conference that saw a colorful exchange of victory declarations, questions of power and espionage, with only one night’s sleep from Joyce-Takam fight night, it was time for the big boys to tilt the scales at the Brent Civic Centre in Wembley. Undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) came in at 268.14 lbs. and Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) weighed in at 248.8 lbs.

Venue: SSE Arana, London

Promoter: Frank Warren’s Queensberry/Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing

TV: PPV (fite)