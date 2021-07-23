July 23, 2021
Joyce outweighs Takam by 20 pounds

After yesterday’s tense press conference that saw a colorful exchange of victory declarations, questions of power and espionage, with only one night’s sleep from Joyce-Takam fight night, it was time for the big boys to tilt the scales at the Brent Civic Centre in Wembley. Undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) came in at 268.14 lbs. and Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) weighed in at 248.8 lbs.

Venue: SSE Arana, London
Promoter: Frank Warren’s Queensberry/Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing
TV: PPV (fite)

