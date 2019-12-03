Looks like Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has a lot more pay-per-view telecasts in the pipeline.

In Demand, the video-on-demand and pay-per-view (PPV) programming distributor owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, announced that it has finalized a deal with PBC for a programming output deal that guarantees In Demand a long-term slate of PPV boxing events over the next several years, it was announced by Mark Boccardi, In Demand’s SVP, Programming & Marketing.

“PBC has the best fighters and most anticipated bouts in the boxing world today,” said In Demand’s Boccardi. “We’ve been distributing PBC’s exciting matches on pay-per-view for some time, but we’ve now cemented our alliance for the next several years. It’s gratifying that Premier Boxing Champions recognizes the benefits of committing to a long-term partnership, and reaping the rewards that In Demand offers our PPV content providers: revenue, distribution, and marketing support.”

“We’re very excited about this new arrangement with In Demand,” said Tim Smith, VP of Communications for Haymon Boxing and a representative for PBC. “It means that Premier Boxing Champions will continue to be able to deliver the best, most compelling matches in boxing on pay-per-view for the next several years.”