Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Check out photographs from today’s open workouts in Saudi Arabia. WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin, Michael Hunter, Dillian Whyte, and Eric Molina showed their skills today ahead of their fights this weekend on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

I like that Joshua decided not to do any mitt work just a quick little shadow box not showing anything.
His mindset seems focused he seemingly has more energy going into this fight.
Ruiz for the love of God who said he was slimmed way down and shed off pounds? I dont see any difference maybe a couple of pounds but there isnt much that he has taken off.
Joshua wins this fight 10th round TKO setting the stage for a 3rd bout down the road.