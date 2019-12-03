GIANT Ruiz-Joshua Open Workout Gallery Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Check out photographs from today’s open workouts in Saudi Arabia. WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin, Michael Hunter, Dillian Whyte, and Eric Molina showed their skills today ahead of their fights this weekend on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

–

People arrive for the open workouts in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Michael Hunter Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Alexander Povetkin Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Alexander Povetkin Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Alexander Povetkin Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Eric Molina Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Eric Molina Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Michael Hunter Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. People arrive for the open workouts in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Eric Molina Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Eric Molina Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Dillian Whyte Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Anthony Joshua Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Dave Thompson. Alexander Povetkin Open workout in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight this Weekend. 3rd December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. PBC signs long-term PPV deal with In Demand Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

