December 3, 2019
Boxing News

J-Rock vs. Rosario kickoff press conference

Unified WBA and IBF 154-pound champion and Philadelphia-native Julian “J-Rock” Williams and challenger Jeison Rosario went face to face at a press conference Tuesday as they previewed their showdown that headlines on FOX January 18 from Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Lr Tgb Presser Williams Vs Rosario Trappfotos 12032019 9749
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Julian Williams: “I’ve been training hard like I always do. I’m in extremely great shape. On January 18, I’m going to win. I don’t know how, but I’m going to come out on top.”

Jeison Rosario: “On January 18, it’s going to be like a ‘Rocky’ movie, we’re going to scrap it out from start to finish. I’m going to end up as the new Rocky in Philadelphia that night.”

