Unified WBA and IBF 154-pound champion and Philadelphia-native Julian “J-Rock” Williams and challenger Jeison Rosario went face to face at a press conference Tuesday as they previewed their showdown that headlines on FOX January 18 from Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.



Julian Williams: “I’ve been training hard like I always do. I’m in extremely great shape. On January 18, I’m going to win. I don’t know how, but I’m going to come out on top.”

Jeison Rosario: “On January 18, it’s going to be like a ‘Rocky’ movie, we’re going to scrap it out from start to finish. I’m going to end up as the new Rocky in Philadelphia that night.”