December 3, 2019
Japan’s year-end world title schedule

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

We, in Japan, are ready to welcome multiple world title bouts to be held annually at the end of the year, as follows:
Murata Workout03

December 23 at Yokohama Arena, Yokohama

WBA middleweight title bout
Ryota Murata (Japan) vs. Steven Butler (Canada)

IBF flyweight title bout
Moruti Mthalane (South Africa) vs. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)

WBC light flyweight title bout
Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) vs. Randy Petalcorin (Philippines)
(Ken Shiro lately changed his nom-de-guerre to his real name Kenshiro Teraji)

Promoted by Teiken Promotions

December 31 at Ota-city General Gymnasium

WBO junior bantamweight title bout
Kazuto Ioka (Japan) vs. Jeyvier Cintron (Puerto Rico)

WBO flyweight title bout
Kosei Tanaka (Japan) vs. Wulan Tuolehazi (China)

WBO female junior bantamweight title bout
Miyo Yoshida (Japan) vs. Li Ping Shi (China)

WBO Asia Pacific mini-flyweight title bout
Ginjiro Shigeoka (Japan) vs. Rey Loreto (Philippines)

WBO Asia Pacific junior featherweight title bout
Yusaku Kuga (Japan) vs. Jhunriel Ramonal (Philippines)

Promoted by Watanabe Promotions in association with Hatanaka Promotions

Photos: Ryota Murata / Media Workout

By Naoki Fukuda

Nov.28 Tokyo
Ryota Murata / Media Workout


