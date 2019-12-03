By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

We, in Japan, are ready to welcome multiple world title bouts to be held annually at the end of the year, as follows:



December 23 at Yokohama Arena, Yokohama

WBA middleweight title bout

Ryota Murata (Japan) vs. Steven Butler (Canada)

IBF flyweight title bout

Moruti Mthalane (South Africa) vs. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)

WBC light flyweight title bout

Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) vs. Randy Petalcorin (Philippines)

(Ken Shiro lately changed his nom-de-guerre to his real name Kenshiro Teraji)

Promoted by Teiken Promotions

December 31 at Ota-city General Gymnasium

WBO junior bantamweight title bout

Kazuto Ioka (Japan) vs. Jeyvier Cintron (Puerto Rico)

WBO flyweight title bout

Kosei Tanaka (Japan) vs. Wulan Tuolehazi (China)

WBO female junior bantamweight title bout

Miyo Yoshida (Japan) vs. Li Ping Shi (China)

WBO Asia Pacific mini-flyweight title bout

Ginjiro Shigeoka (Japan) vs. Rey Loreto (Philippines)

WBO Asia Pacific junior featherweight title bout

Yusaku Kuga (Japan) vs. Jhunriel Ramonal (Philippines)

Promoted by Watanabe Promotions in association with Hatanaka Promotions

Photos: Ryota Murata / Media Workout

By Naoki Fukuda

Nov.28 Tokyo

Ryota Murata / Media Workout

