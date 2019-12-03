By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
We, in Japan, are ready to welcome multiple world title bouts to be held annually at the end of the year, as follows:
December 23 at Yokohama Arena, Yokohama
WBA middleweight title bout
Ryota Murata (Japan) vs. Steven Butler (Canada)
IBF flyweight title bout
Moruti Mthalane (South Africa) vs. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)
WBC light flyweight title bout
Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) vs. Randy Petalcorin (Philippines)
(Ken Shiro lately changed his nom-de-guerre to his real name Kenshiro Teraji)
Promoted by Teiken Promotions
December 31 at Ota-city General Gymnasium
WBO junior bantamweight title bout
Kazuto Ioka (Japan) vs. Jeyvier Cintron (Puerto Rico)
WBO flyweight title bout
Kosei Tanaka (Japan) vs. Wulan Tuolehazi (China)
WBO female junior bantamweight title bout
Miyo Yoshida (Japan) vs. Li Ping Shi (China)
WBO Asia Pacific mini-flyweight title bout
Ginjiro Shigeoka (Japan) vs. Rey Loreto (Philippines)
WBO Asia Pacific junior featherweight title bout
Yusaku Kuga (Japan) vs. Jhunriel Ramonal (Philippines)
Promoted by Watanabe Promotions in association with Hatanaka Promotions
Photos: Ryota Murata / Media Workout
By Naoki Fukuda
Nov.28 Tokyo
Ryota Murata / Media Workout
