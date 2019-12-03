Heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter is confident of getting a stoppage victory when he meets Alexander Povetkin in a WBA heavyweight world title eliminator at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs) has remained unbeaten since moving up to heavyweight in April 2018 and is currently ranked in the top ten with the IBF, WBA and the WBO.



“My style, movement and boxing IQ is going to be a problem for just about anybody, it just happens to be Povetkin who is the man in front of me,” said Hunter.

“I chose Povetkin because he is one of the toughest guys and I knew he would take this fight. I have no fear, fear plays no part in this. When I perform at my peak nobody can beat me.

“It’s going to be hard for him to beat me, I’m going to give it all I got. I want to perform at my peak and I hope to outperform everybody on this card and steal the show. I have got to prove myself once again. Whether you’re the underdog or the favorite, it’s all the same because I feel like I am the best fighter out there.

“I thrive on making guys quit so I’m definitely going to push for it. I’m always pushing for the KO. I’m a boxer first though and I’m certainly going to be boxing his shoes off! If I see any quit in him then I am going to take advantage of that.”