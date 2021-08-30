Say what you will about Jake Paul, but he drew a sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, in addition to a huge SHOWTIME PPV audience for his fight against 39-year-old former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul-Woodley and Love-Baranchyk, will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, September 4. The delayed telecast will be immediately followed by the premiere of All Access: Jake Paul vs. Woodley Epilogue.

Barstool Sports’ two most popular personalities Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy and Dan “Big Cat” Katz hosted betting segments throughout the Paul-Woodley PPV telecast. They made wagers on all five televised fights — and somehow managed to lose every bet all night long.