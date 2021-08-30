Say what you will about Jake Paul, but he drew a sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, in addition to a huge SHOWTIME PPV audience for his fight against 39-year-old former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley.
Paul-Woodley and Love-Baranchyk, will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, September 4. The delayed telecast will be immediately followed by the premiere of All Access: Jake Paul vs. Woodley Epilogue.
Barstool Sports’ two most popular personalities Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy and Dan “Big Cat” Katz hosted betting segments throughout the Paul-Woodley PPV telecast. They made wagers on all five televised fights — and somehow managed to lose every bet all night long.
The bottom line is…Modern boxing entertainment is not just about the seriousness of the sport and all the hard work professionals put into making a career. Boxing entertainment is also about Youtube dreamers that are able to sell tickets to certain followers that some glimmer of hope a wannabe professional fighter can rise to the occasion. However, we all know as diehard boxing fans that genuine boxing entertainment lies within those fighters that disregard being in the spotlight from Youtube and can only pay their bills and feed their families with blood, sweat, and tears through endless hours of dedication.
You nailed it Scoob!!
Scoobs: very well put.
Can someone please tell me why the best fighter on the card, Charles Conwell, was not televised. Do you think it’s because one of his opponents died in the ring? Ironically, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini was in attendance, and one of his opponents suffered a similar fate.
Nordic: yea, i was a lil dissapointed as well bud..