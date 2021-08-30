Some good fights on tap this week.

Great fight on Wednesday in Japan between WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KOs) and former minimumweight champ Francisco Rodriguez (34-4, 24 KOs). No U.S. TV as of now.

Saturday on DAZN is the rematch between featherweights Mauricio Lara (23-2, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (30-1, 7 KOs), plus welterweight Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) against Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs), and undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) against Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KO).

Saturday also has a PPV showdown between super lightweight Cletus Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) and Victor Vazquez (11-5, 5 KOs).

Sunday on FOX is a card topped by super welterweight Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) against Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs).