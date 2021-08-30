By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) has targeted the best European heavyweights according to his promoter Dean Lonergan. “We’d love to have a fight against Derek Chisora, or even a Joe Joyce or a Tony Yoka,” Lonergan told SkySports.

“It’s a perfect launching pad for Justis in the UK. There would be nothing better than him coming off the back of a Commonwealth Gold and doing one, maybe two fights up there as a pro against some big names.”

The Huni camp is also negotiating for a clash against New Zealander Junior Fa, but those talks have seemingly reached an impasse.