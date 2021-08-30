August 30, 2021
Boxing News

Huni targets Chisora, Joyce, Yoka

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) has targeted the best European heavyweights according to his promoter Dean Lonergan. “We’d love to have a fight against Derek Chisora, or even a Joe Joyce or a Tony Yoka,” Lonergan told SkySports.

“It’s a perfect launching pad for Justis in the UK. There would be nothing better than him coming off the back of a Commonwealth Gold and doing one, maybe two fights up there as a pro against some big names.”

The Huni camp is also negotiating for a clash against New Zealander Junior Fa, but those talks have seemingly reached an impasse.

Paul-Woodley Boxing Buzz
Serrano: First unification, then Katie Taylor

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Dempsey Mckean , Australia’s world ranked heavyweight should be the next fight for Huni. Huni has not fought anyone of note and hasn’t really been tested.

    Reply
    • >