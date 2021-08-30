August 30, 2021
Boxing News

Serrano: First unification, then Katie Taylor

After her win Sunday night, WBC/WBO featherweight world champion and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano has her sights set on a future super fight with Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

“I want that fight with Katie Taylor in the future,” she said. “First I want to fight the other featherweight champions and become undisputed in my weight class. Then we’ll have two undisputed champions against each other when Katie and I fight.”

Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) was forced to go the full ten by game WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado (18-3, 5 KOs).

“I had a tough Mexican in front of me tonight,” said Serrano. “She’s a champion in her own weight class, but I hope I made everyone proud and happy and that SHOWTIME will have me back again. I’m hoping that I made some of these people here fans of women’s boxing and that I made the sport proud.”

Serrano remains two KOs away from tying Christy Martin’s women’s career KO record.

