“This is a dream come true,” said unbeaten Cleveland welterweight Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KOs) after his vicious TKO7 over former world champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-3, 13 KOs), “I’m in training every day thinking about and visualizing this moment. I want to thank Ivan for giving me this opportunity and helping us give the fans a great show. We’d been working on that uppercut the whole time during training. The game plan was to move and box him and make him miss. We knew that eventually he was going to open up.

“Strap me up. We’ve been working hard and now it’s my time. I want Josh Taylor and Gervonta Davis. Line them up and we can make it happen, as soon as possible.”

At the time of the stoppage, Love was ahead 69-63, 69-63, 70-62. It looks like both Baranchyk and Jose Zepeda left a lot in the ring after their 2020 Fight of the Year.