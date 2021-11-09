November 9, 2021
Paul-Fury undercard shaping up

Former NBA point guard Deron Williams will take on former NFL running back Frank Gore in a professional bridgerweight boxing match that will take place on the PPV undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on December 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The four-round bout will be contested with a 215-pound contractual limit as the two make their professional boxing debuts.

Paul-Fury is an eight-round cruiserweight bout contested at a 192-pound catchweight. Seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano will challenge WBA interim lightweight titlist Miriam Gutiérrez in a 10-round co-main event.

Crawford-Porter promotions ramp up

