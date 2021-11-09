ESPN’s platforms will offer an extensive lineup of programming leading up to the highly anticipated showdown between WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and former two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter. The event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV November 20. Kicking off the two weeks of offerings is the two-part Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter. Part One can be seen tonight at 12:30AM ET/9:30PM PT.