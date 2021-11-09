By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez became last Saturday night the undisputed super middleweight world champion by defeating Caleb Plant in 11 rounds, and with this feat he confirmed himself to be the best fighter pound-for-pound of the moment.

It was not an easy battle for the Mexican, since he faced a champion with excellent technique, with many resources, resistance and exceptional physical condition. However, the fighter of Jalisco, Mexico from the first round went forward, particularly directing his attack to the body of Caleb and it turned out to be a rugged battle with both men fighting a physical battle.

This title was the only one that Saul Alvarez needed to become the first undisputed king of the super middleweight division, a remarkable accomplishment indeed.

The man from Guadalajara chased his opponent all night. The rounds passed, and he could not land with a blow of authentic knockout power until the 11th round arrived, where Canelo showed all the power and greatness he has. The veritable culmination of the incredible physical and mental preparation, with which he reached this commitment.

There were breaks between round after round in which the Mexican superstar seemed to be very confident, as throughout the minute of recovery he remained on his feet receiving instructions from his trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

Referee Russell Mora worked hard, and once again had a sensational performance just as he did when Fury and Wilder fought just one month ago.

This fight was built with severe animosity between the fighters, social media insults and threats which then turned into a brawl during the only live press conference in Los Angeles. There was huge expectation and once that bell rang, they both performed as the fans would expect. Canelo seemed to tire in the 9th and 10th rounds with Plant becoming busier, but there was the barrage which ended the fight in dramatic fashion.

Then came the humbling moment when boxing shows to the world the beauty of the sport, the embrace between the warriors who greet and recognize each one’s values. This one was special, as there had been delicate humiliations. Canelo and Plant will now be lifelong friends.

Immediately, a small crowd invaded the ring. The winner showed the belts, to which was added the precious Teotihuacán belt, a special recognition made by the skilled hands of the Mexican ethnic group from Estado de Mexico. A true work of art that everyone admired and applauded, and that Canelo proudly displayed with great satisfaction and pride.

We now turn our full attention to the WBC annual convention which will be hosted in Mexico City, first time in 21 years that we are back to CDMX. We have a busy agenda with many important topics to be discussed, ratings, mandatories, ring officials’ workshops and certification, and the so many legendary champions, current kings and future stars who will be holding hands in our annual gathering billed “TOGETHER AGAIN.”

Today’s anecdote

Don José was the supervisor of the fight in which Canelo defeated Ryan Rhodes on June 18, 2011, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, in what was the first defense of the first world title he won, which was the WBC super welterweight crown.

If my dad was alive today, he would be proud and satisfied about what happened this Saturday, because he always believed in Canelo.

