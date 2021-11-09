Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora faced off at the kickoff press conference for their rematch on December 18 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker came off the canvas to win a split decision in May, but the charismatic Chisora definitely won Tuesday’s presser.

“I’m going to say this honest, publicly to the press and yourself Eddie that you need to get a good referee,” said Chisora. “An American referee not a British Board of Control referee because those guys in the past have stuffed me and they’ve messed me around. So if Robert Smith (BBofC general secretary) is listening, I do not want your referee to referee me for this fight.

“I know for a fact come the 18th of December we are going to war. Joseph Parker don’t scare me. He hasn’t got anything which I’m scared of. He hasn’t got power punches…I don’t know how they gave him the last fight, to be honest with you.

“100% I stand by I won that fight. I was the more pressure fighter. I was making the fight happen. All he wanted to do is just hold. The whole Kronk style, holding and resting on you. That’s what they do, which is good for them, but what I’m saying is if I have to pay somebody, you know, if I have to pay one of the judges or anything, please let me know who I have to send the money to. I’m not lying because half of the time it’s just who do I have to pay?”

Promoter Eddie Hearn quickly interjected, “Just to confirm, that won’t be happening.”

After Parker stated he expects to stop Chisora early, Chisora commented, “Listen you ain’t got a chance son. The only time you’ve got a chance is if Eddie pays the referee and the judges for you.”

Parker shot back, “Let’s make a plan. Let’s all pay the referee and judges!”