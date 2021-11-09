Solid lineup of boxing on Saturday. Every weekend for the rest of the year will be loaded with ring action.

DAZN (9PM ET, 6PM PT)

In Saturday night’s marquee matchup, unbeaten middleweight and former 154lb world champion Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) takes on fan favorite “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) Anaheim’s Honda Center. Munguia is a 10:1 favorite, but Rosado just kayoed heavily favored and unbeaten Bektemir Melikuziev, so don’t count him out.

Showtime (9PM ET, 6PM PT)

Former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs), widely considered to be the main threat to undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO 168lb world champion Canelo Alvarez, will be in action against late sub Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

DAZN (2PM ET, 11AM PT)

IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) defends against former champion Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. Galahad is a 12:1 favorite.