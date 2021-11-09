Probellum will host a world championship doubleheader at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on December 11 with Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) defending his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KOs) and John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line against Paul Butler (33-2, 15 KOs). Four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 knockouts) will also appear on the card, along with unbeaten super featherweight Archie Sharp (21-0, 9 KOs), and former world title challenger Jono Carroll (20-2-1, 5 KOs).

“We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “We made it clear from the offset that we have massive plans in store for Probellum, and this world title doubleheader shows just that.

“The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement. With the likes of Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action. We cannot wait for fight night and are proud to bring this historic event to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.”

Tickets are now available online via Coca-Cola Arena, Platinumlist, and in stores at Virgin Megastores.