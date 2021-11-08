Photo: Damon Gonzalez

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and women’s pound-for-pound star Amanda Serrano previewed their December 18 pay-per-view event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul faces “Tommy “TNT” Fury in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout contested at a 192-pound catch weight. Serrano moves up to lightweight to prep for Katie Taylor.

Jake Paul: “He has no idea what he’s getting himself into. This is his first time under the big lights and on the big stage, and he’s going to crack under the pressure…I will TKO him in the later rounds. He hasn’t had a fight past four rounds so I think he’ll be gassed. I think this will be the first time he’s getting punched in the face by someone who can actually hit and is the same weight as him. He’s always fought smaller guys with losing records. So I think he’s going to fade. I know he’s going to fade.”

Tommy Fury: “You fought a 40-year-old guy in your last fight. He hit you with one proper punch and you fell through the ropes. When I come for you, I’m knocking you spark out. You fought retired UFC people, a basketball player and that’s it. When you fight me December 18, you’re getting knocked spark out. This is a step too far for you. Stick to YouTube because that’s all you’re good for. I’m going to show you what losing feels like.