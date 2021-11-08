The mandatory elimination bout between Raeese Aleem and Azat Hovhannisyan will be auctioned on Friday, November 12 as ordered by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee. Aleem is the top-ranked super bantamweight and must face Hovhannisyan, who is ranked fourth, to define the next mandatory challenger of champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

The bidding will be held through the Zoom platform, as it has been done since the beginning of the pandemic, and will be conducted by Carlos Chavez, director of the Championships Committee.

The American and the Armenian had been given a final 15-day deadline to negotiate but could not reach an agreement by the deadline that expired last November 5. Now they will have to go to auction to agree on the mandatory fight.