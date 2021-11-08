Now that Canelo has completed his mission of becoming undisputed super middleweight champion by knocking off three undefeated fighters, including the World Boxing Super Series winner, what’s next?
Other super middleweights
Former WBC champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) seems the main threat. Canelo got the vacant WBC title after Benavidez missed weight for a title defense. Benavidez had a legit excuse, being trapped in a hotel “bubble” without proper facilities during the lockdown days.
Otherwise, the WBA could order Canelo to fight regular champion David Morrell (5-0, 4 KOs) as part of their title reduction reforms. Thoughts of Canelo versus KO artist Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) have all but evaporated with Berlanga’s stock plummeting in recent fights.
Middleweights moving up
Of course, a third showdown with current IBF champ Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) looms largest. GGG is pushing 40 now, however, so this bout is probably now or never.
Other options: WBC champ Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), WBO champ Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), or WBA champ Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs), whom Canelo owns a split decision win against.
Light heavyweight
Canelo has already tasted the light heavy division once, and there is plenty of stiff competition at 175 –
especially WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs).
Other options: WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), WBO champ Joe Smith Jr (27-3, 21 KOs), and unbeaten “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs).
* * *
Of course, Canelo could end up fighting one of his four mandatory challengers or someone completely off our radar. In any event, expect to see him back in the ring the first week of May.
David Benavidez is tailor made for Canelo-tailor made!
David Benavidez will get knocked out by Canelo much sooner than Plant did. Benavides has the fighting style Canelo likes going up against. Like you said he’s tailor maid for him. I believe ther is no one on the list that can beat Canelo at Super Middleweight or down.
Hell some of the Light Heavyweights like Bivol and Beterbiev style favors Canelo’s aggressive counter puncher pressure style. You don”t need to be the strongest puncher to knock someone out. Canelo has enough to knock anyone out in his class, period. If Canelo jumps weight which I believe he wont do for sometime after becoming undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. I think if he did he can win some of those fights. Canelo is right there between Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight. He’s not a scrub like many people wants to believe he is. I would like to see him take those fights and win to put some haters in their place.
Andrade > Charlo > Lara is my priority order for Canelo. I’d buy any of those PPVs.
Lara really?! At this stage he’d knockout Lara badly. Charlo and Andrade don’t have the experience to compete at the level. It will be Canelo outdoing two fighters who either never had to the opportunity to fight the best or decided not to fight the best. Honestly Noone from 16-175 beats Canelo.
Thats a bs excuse not to make the fight. It never comes up if Team Canelo picks Plant, BJS, Yildrim, etc. Which were fights nobody but Team Canelo wanted. The argument is only made when a dangerous fighter like Andrade or Charlo is mentioned as possible opponents.
At Lightweight, the same arguments were/are made against Haney and Stevenson for why they cant fight guys like Valdez or Lomo.
The guys with not enough experience or undeserving all happen to be on the coincidental list You all are in on protecting fighters rather than find out who is the best. You would have no prob if Jaime Munguia was chosen to come up in weight for a Canelo.
I’d like to see him fight Benavidez as he only lost the title on the scales and for me that makes him absolutely undisputed at SM
I see no one really I expect to threat Canelo in neither Middleweight nor Super Middleweight.
Perhaps Jesse Hart should be mentioned as a possibility too? Patience and stamina. Might be a good fight.
It is in the Light Heavyweight I found competition. If Canelo would face Beterbiev, Bivol, Ramirez, maybe even Smith Jr and Browne, I mean it would be interesting. The outcome would not be self-evident at least.
Hope Beterbiev has recovered fully after Corona. Still, I see Browne not being an easy fight for Beterbiev. I can picture Brownes sneaky straight left hand find its target.
The russians are tough but a bit predictable. I sense more is needed against Canelo.
To me Ramirez is undervalued. So why not a big mexican fight? Canelo vs Ramirez!
Beterbiev is too big and strong for Canelo. Canelo should stay in the super middleweight and fight Benavidez.
Ramirez or Beterbiev
dont forget Carlos Góngora who is very good
GGG will be next. Too much money not to.
3G already beat Canelo twice and the meat eater won’t want any part of him.
Doesn’t matter. I will sell and if they want to milk a 3rd fight they can’t wait much longer.
Fight an exhibition with Mike Tyson first. Don’t be a pussy
BENAVIDEZ!!! Nuff said!!
Retire before you pick the wrong opponent and get destroyed.
Peace.
GGG is too old. He peaked about 5 or 6 years ago. Canelo wins the rubber match going away. Bivol is overrated. The Charlos styles are a recipe for disaster if they go up against Canelo. Berlanga is not even close to a title shot and will probably fizzle out before hes in a position to fight Canelo. Beterbiev is also overrated but it would be an exciting fight – I’d still make Canelo a favorite to win by a big margin. Zurdo may be the most problematic for Canelo style-wise but NO one is clamoring for that fight which is why it wont happen.
Canelo will likely beat GGG then handpick a few decent but beatable fighters with glossy records then final fight Beterbiev when hes 40+ and may even collect a cruiser tittle before its all over and he can finally rest on his tainted beef laurels.
I think whoever wins next month between GGG and Murata has an excellent chance of being next.
Nobody of interest. What about Dirrell? He looked good while almost taking that dude’s head off with that uppercut!
Hernandez the guy who fought Dyrrel had a KO ratio of 5%. What could he do but get knocked out? A snowball in hell had a better chance. Talk about cherrypicking chumps! That is what makes boxing look so dirty and most of all they are worse than some politicians……no shame!