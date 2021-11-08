Now that Canelo has completed his mission of becoming undisputed super middleweight champion by knocking off three undefeated fighters, including the World Boxing Super Series winner, what’s next?

Other super middleweights

Former WBC champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) seems the main threat. Canelo got the vacant WBC title after Benavidez missed weight for a title defense. Benavidez had a legit excuse, being trapped in a hotel “bubble” without proper facilities during the lockdown days.

Otherwise, the WBA could order Canelo to fight regular champion David Morrell (5-0, 4 KOs) as part of their title reduction reforms. Thoughts of Canelo versus KO artist Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) have all but evaporated with Berlanga’s stock plummeting in recent fights.

Middleweights moving up

Of course, a third showdown with current IBF champ Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) looms largest. GGG is pushing 40 now, however, so this bout is probably now or never.

Other options: WBC champ Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), WBO champ Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), or WBA champ Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs), whom Canelo owns a split decision win against.

Light heavyweight

Canelo has already tasted the light heavy division once, and there is plenty of stiff competition at 175 –

especially WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs).

Other options: WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), WBO champ Joe Smith Jr (27-3, 21 KOs), and unbeaten “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs).

* * *

Of course, Canelo could end up fighting one of his four mandatory challengers or someone completely off our radar. In any event, expect to see him back in the ring the first week of May.