Amanda Serrano opponent named Women’s pound-for-pound best and current unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) will return to the lightweight division when she faces current WBA interim female 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez (13-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder that will be the co-feature of the Showtime PPV headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury facing off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout, on Saturday, December 18 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Iwata wins vacant Japanese 108lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

