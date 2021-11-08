Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Conqueror of future world champs Kosei Tanaka and Takuma Inoue when amateur, late bloomer JBC#2 Shokichi Iwata (7-0, 5 KOs), 108, acquired the vacant Japanese light-flyweight belt (renounced by current WBC 108-pound ruler Masamichi Yabuki) by halting JBC #1 Rikito Shiba (5-2, 3 KOs), 108, at 0:37 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Originally slated in September, Iwata unfortunately tested positive after taking a COVID PCR test at the weigh-in, and it was very abruptly canceled and postponed some two months thereafter. Iwata, 25, floored the speedster with a solid right in round six, took the initiative and finally caught up with the fading foe to prompt the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

Attendance: 718 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

