The WBA Championships Committee has called a purse bid for November 12 for the bout between light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi and regular champion Esteban Bermudez. The auction will be held through the Zoom platform due to the effects of the pandemic. The Kyoguchi-Bermudez bout is part of the WBA’s world title reduction policy and the winner will be the WBA’s only world champion in the 108-pound category. The purse distribution will be 65% for Kyoguchi, while Bermudez will get 35%.