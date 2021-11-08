By Robert Coster

Boxing Promoter/ Manager Jacques Deschamps has passed away from a heart attack. Deschamps, a businessman by profession, was a lover of the sweet science and promoted and managed boxers in Central America and the Caribbean (Haiti, Jamaica, Panama ) over various decades. Jacques fostered the career of three world champions: Edgar Sosa of Mexico, Anselmo Moreno of Panama, and Nicholas Walters of Jamaica. Two other boxers of his, Bunny Grant and Richard Clarke, fought for world titles. In 2019, Deschamps was named best promoter of the Caribbean and Central America at the annual WBC Convention. Jacques Deschamps was 68 years old. May he rest in peace.