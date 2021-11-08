By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #1 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) says he’s the face of Australian boxing, but it’s good to see other world-rated Aussie boxers, including Tim Tszyu, Andrew and Jason Moloney, Liam Paro, Jai Opetaia, Demsey McKean, Brock Jarvis, Justis Huni, Faris Chevalier and Jacob Ng make their mark in the fight game.

“It’s good to see Australian boxing is growing by the minute, and I know I am one of the main reasons for that. I’m the leader of the pack,” Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

“These guys might not want to admit it, but they would look at Kambosos and say, ‘He’s the face of Australian boxing.’ To be the face of Australian boxing, you have to represent on the world scene where millions of people are watching you represent with that flag.”

Kambosos will challenge WBA, WBO, IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) in Madison Square Garden, New York on November 27.