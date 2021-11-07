Rising welterweight star Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) will face former world champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.
Conor Benn: “We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a world title. A former world champ vs. a very, very hungry contender, I can’t wait for December 11.”
Chris Algieri: “December 11 will be a masterclass with me utilizing my deep bag of skills and experience. Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him. I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night.”
Full card details will be announced next week.
Not a bad match for Benn at this point in my opinion. I think Algieri is better than Granados. I would pick Benn to win a competitive decision, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Aligieri did very well in this fight.
Lucie: agreed 100%. This will be a great test for Benn. Algieri does have skill and will give Benn some great rounds to see what he is made of. Very impressed with Benns handlers. Their moving him at a good pace with better opposition each time. I see Benn getting the KO in the later rounds
good opponent. but no real threat