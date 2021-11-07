Rising welterweight star Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) will face former world champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.

Conor Benn: “We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a world title. A former world champ vs. a very, very hungry contender, I can’t wait for December 11.”

Chris Algieri: “December 11 will be a masterclass with me utilizing my deep bag of skills and experience. Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him. I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night.”

Full card details will be announced next week.