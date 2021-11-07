By Karl Freitag
Photos: Sumio Yamada
Explore the facts and figures of Canelo-Plant.
- According to CompuBox, Canelo landed 117 out of 361 punches, while Plant connected on 101 of 441. Canelo had the edge in power shots 102-59.
- At the time of the stoppage, Canelo was ahead on the scorecards 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.
- Attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was 16,586. The live gate and PPV numbers weren’t available at press time.
- Canelo is now 57-1-2, 39 KOs, Plant is 21-1, 12 KOs.
- Canelo will bank $40 million and Plant will earn $10 million.
- Canelo is now one of 6 undisputed champions in the four-belt era, joining Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor. Teofimo Lopez has an argument that he’s in that elite club also.
Check out famed boxing photographer Sumio Yamada’s
_
Alvarez’s granite chin, durable body, and unrelenting offense were the keys to his win. Plant is a good boxer per se, but his offense was folding up each subsequent round as Alvarez was cracking his way thru Plant’s brick wall of a fight plan. In the 11th round, Plant seemed somewhat battered, exhausted and the final touches were the hard punches from Alvarez that sealed Plant’s fate. Plant was really dazed with the first knockdown but still had his stable mind intact. The second knockdown was an accumulative effect of power, pain, exhaustion, and dealing with one powerful unrelenting opponent. It’s going to be really difficult to beat Canelo at this weight class unless he ages or gets socially distracted disrupting his current fight progress.
It was what it was and was supposed to be, an easy night’s work.
Canelo vs. D. Benavidez at 168…no further comment.
HGH (human growth hormone) came to canelos rescue again. For those who don’t know HGH grows and thickens your bones which means bigger harder jaw and skull.
Canelo is so good and solid that maybe the only one who has a chance at beating Canelo is Usyk. Usyk comes back down to cruiserweight and it could happen. Usyk Vs Canelo or Canelo Vs Usyk…