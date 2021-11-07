After the fight, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant embraced and spent about a minute talking. Plant then left the ring and Canelo did a postfight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray, choosing to speak in his native Spanish.

“Caleb is a good fighter,” Alvarez was quoted as saying. “I have a lot of respect for Caleb Plant. He was a difficult opponent with a lot of ability and I do respect him. We are both men at the end of the day. He wanted to fight me and still continue. I told him there’s no shame. We had a great fight tonight…He was making the fight pretty difficult, but Eddy told me to just stick to the gameplan in the last two rounds. In the end, I got him. That’s the way it had to finish. He was already hurt and I went for the kill.”

Canelo, however, wasn’t happy with the translation of Showtime’s Felix DeJesus. Canelo turned to DeJesus and spoke English.

Canelo: No. And then?

DeJesus: And then?

Canelo: And then!

DeJesus: He [Plant] did say sorry about, you know, the ‘motherf**ker’ incident that happened. That he didn’t mean it that way.

Gray: I heard him. He said to you he has no mother himself. He lost his mother at a young age.

Canelo: And I said, ‘We are men. Everything’s OK and keep going.’

In addition to becoming the first undisputed 168-pound champion in history, Canelo became just the sixth male undisputed champion in the four-belt era and the first undisputed Mexican fighter in history.

“This means so much for the history of Mexico to become an undisputed champion,” said Canelo. “There are only six undisputed champions in history. It keeps me happy and very motivated to be one of the six.”