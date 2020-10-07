By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and WBO#6 Junior Fa will be in action at the Sparks Arena in Auckland New Zealand on December 11. However, Parker recently learned his planned sparring partner, Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello, has been denied a visa to enter New Zealand to help prepare him for the fight.

“We will not put Joseph in the ring against a guy ranked #6 in the world by the WBO without a proper build-up,” manager David Higgins told the New Zealand Herald. “We went through the correct process to have him designated as an essential worker but that was denied on the grounds his skillset is otherwise available in New Zealand.

“I don’t know if they have anybody in that bureaucracy with boxing expertise but that is simply not the case and we have appealed that.”

Stuart Duncan, one of the top matchmakers in Australia and Kevin Barry, Parker’s trainer, have written to the ministry to appeal their case.