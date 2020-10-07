

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #7 female bantamweight Ebanie ”Blonde Bomber” Bridges (4-0, 2 KOs) will challenge WBA #6 Rachel Ball (6-1) for the vacant WBA bantamweight championship on November 14 on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom streamed on DAZN. Bridges trainer, former world title challenger Arnel Barotilio, talked to Fightnews.com®. “Ebanie is 100% focused for this WBA world title bout. We have been training throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Sydney. Ebanie will travel to Philadelphia where she will train and have world class sparring for two weeks and then travel to London for the world title bout.”

Bridges who has a massive following on social media thanked her fan base also Matchroom and Split T Management for the world title opportunity.

“I want to thank my British fans because I would not have got the world title bout with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom without you guys constantly hassling and tagging Eddie Hearn in posts,“ said Bridges on Twitter. “It doesn’t go unnoticed and I really think it has got a lot to do with you guys. I cannot wait to get to the UK and share the ring with Rachel Ball. Everyone knows we are good friends but that will be left outside the ring and we are going to put on a great fight for all the fans. I am sure it will be a very entertaining fight no doubt. I am just pumped for the fight. Thanks to Eddie Hearn and my managers David McWater and Brian Cohen of Split T Management. You guys have been on the grind with this. Fingers crossed there will be some crowds by then so you can come and support the ‘Blonde Bomber.'”

Bridges is coming off a six round points victory over former world title challenger Crystal Hoy in the USA in February.