Crawford-Brook set for Nov 14 ESPN has announced that unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) will fight ex-IBF champ Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) on November 14 at a venue to be decided. Promoter Bob Arum stated that the event will air on an ESPN platform and not be on pay-per-view. RJJ Boxing event set for Oct 22

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

