ESPN has announced that unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) will fight ex-IBF champ Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) on November 14 at a venue to be decided. Promoter Bob Arum stated that the event will air on an ESPN platform and not be on pay-per-view.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This can be an excellent fight if Brook’s bones can hold up. He more than held his own with Spence for 10+ rounds. I hope that he can perform at the level he is capable of. He did what nobody else could do to Porter. Kept him off and thoroughly beat him. Crawford is a gifted fighter, but I don’t feel he is as effective at welter as he was at jr. I’m excited about this fight and am actually leaning towards the upset. I think Brook gets a bad rap for lack of heart. He stepped up to fight GGG and Spence when nobody else wanted to. Gave a great account of himself in both until he had his eye sockets broken. Exciting matchup! Good luck to both men!