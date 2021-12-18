In a war, WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #4, WBA #13 heavyweight Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #12 Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker landed some big shots in rounds two and three. Parker dropped Chisora in round four, but Chisora survived and probably won round five. Parker dropped Chisora again in rounds seven and eight, but Chisora somehow finished the fight.

Parker won a split decision over Chisora in May. This time there was no doubt. Scores were 115-110, 115-111, 114-112.