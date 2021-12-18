In a war, WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #4, WBA #13 heavyweight Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #12 Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker landed some big shots in rounds two and three. Parker dropped Chisora in round four, but Chisora survived and probably won round five. Parker dropped Chisora again in rounds seven and eight, but Chisora somehow finished the fight.
Parker won a split decision over Chisora in May. This time there was no doubt. Scores were 115-110, 115-111, 114-112.
How on Earth did those scores make any sense? 114-112? They don’t even work mathematically. No way Chisora won 6 rounds of that fight. I had 117-108.
For sure. 114-112 Parker is 7-5 in rounds for Chisora. 114 being 7 rounds he won 70, 2 rounds lost 10-9 and 3 rounds lost 10-8 (if the judges went 10-8). So 70+24+18=112.
Did I just screw up the math like the dumb judge? I gotta look this over again.
The only way it makes sense if if it was scored 6 rounds to 6, with one of the knockdown rounds being only scored 10-9 in favor of Parker. I could get onboard with one of the knockdown rounds being close enough to only score it 10-9; it’s finding 6 rounds to give Chisora that makes no sense.
The scores were hometown cooking. Bad judging.
Chisora finding another way to take punishment and lose. I think he should take a few easy fights because at some point, one of those punches is going to land and he wont be getting up.
Maybe…but that is life….train hard..be prepared…give it your best….don’t quit,.weather the storm cause it is coming…get your own shots in and maybe just maybe you will get the ultimate prize…. applaud Chisora for heart and his effort …good fight
He keeps eating those shots he will end up like Greg Page or Magomed Abdusalamov.
Nice entertainment on DAZN…. definitely worth the money…Good scrap…both fighters showed heart and effort….quite the entertainment!!!! Nice promotion, good fight….
Undercard was exciting too
Chisora need to retire, as tough and as much heart as he has; these are the kind of fights that can cause/quicken brain injury/cte.
Much better fight and both showed heart and guts and determination.
Parker – Joyce next?
Lucie
hopefully .. or another top tier hvwt
not a surprise that Parker wins.
maybe its ok for Chisora to retire
To his credit, he is always making good fights. He’ll go down as the best “respectable loser” of this generation. Also to his credit, he fights anyone, anywhere, at any time. If I was a top tier heavyweight, I’d avoid him at all costs in the UK, as the judges were a nightmare today. No way the fight was as close as it was scored despite getting the winner correctly.
That was a good scrap. Chisora was winded at the end of the 3rd round. Was very surprised that fight went the distance.