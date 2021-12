IBF #11 light heavyweight Michael Eifert (9-1, 3 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten Nils Schmidt (20-0, 14 KOs) in round three in a bout for the German domestic title on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Eifert dropped Schmidt twice in the third to end it.

Unbeaten WBA #11, WBO #11, IBF #14 cruiserweight Roman Fress (15-0, 9 KOs) was victorious in round five when Adam Usumov (20-16, 9 KOs) couldn’t continue due to a shoulder injury.