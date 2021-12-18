December 18, 2021
Ritson, Ward, Burns triumph

IBF #12 super lightweight Lewis Ritson (22-2, 13 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Christian Uruzquieta (20-5-2, 7 KOs) at the Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton-le-Spring, England. Coming off a loss in an IBF eliminator, Ritson dropped Uruzquieta in round nine and after Uruzquieta battled back gamely, he didn’t come out for round ten.

Unbeaten WBA #10 featherweight Thomas Patrick Ward (31-0-1, 4 KOs) cruised to a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Leonardo Padilla (20-4, 4 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 100-90.

38-year-old former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns (44-8-1, 16 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Emiliano Dominguez (26-10-1, 10 KOs) in a lightweight contest. The faded Burns struggled, but did enough to beat journeyman Dominguez 98-92, 99-91, 100-91.

Berinchyk, Sirenko victorious in Ukraine

