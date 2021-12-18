December 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Berinchyk, Sirenko victorious in Ukraine

WBO #3, IBF #9 lightweight Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) retained his WBO International title with a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #14 Isa Chaniev (15-4, 7 KOs) on Saturday at the Ice Palace in Brovary, Ukraine. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 118-111.

Unbeaten heavyweight Vladyslav Sirenko (19-0, 16 KOs) scored a bizarre sixth round TKO against Andriy Rudenko (34-6, 20 KOs). The referee abruptly stopped the action with Rudenko seemingly not in any trouble at all. Time was :45. This was the first time the 38-year-old Rudenko has been stopped.

2016 Olympian junior middleweight Dmytro Mytrofanov (12-0-1, 6 KOs) was victorious when Berikbay Nurymbetov (8-5-1, 3 KOs) didn’t come out for round three citing a hand injury.

Lightweight Arnold Khegai (17-1-1, 10 KOs) outpointed Vicente Martin Rodriguez (39-9-1, 21 KOs) over ten rounds. No scores were announced.

Ritson, Ward, Burns triumph
Babic defeats Spilmont, Richards tops Gongora

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>