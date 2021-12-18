WBO #3, IBF #9 lightweight Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) retained his WBO International title with a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #14 Isa Chaniev (15-4, 7 KOs) on Saturday at the Ice Palace in Brovary, Ukraine. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 118-111.

Unbeaten heavyweight Vladyslav Sirenko (19-0, 16 KOs) scored a bizarre sixth round TKO against Andriy Rudenko (34-6, 20 KOs). The referee abruptly stopped the action with Rudenko seemingly not in any trouble at all. Time was :45. This was the first time the 38-year-old Rudenko has been stopped.

2016 Olympian junior middleweight Dmytro Mytrofanov (12-0-1, 6 KOs) was victorious when Berikbay Nurymbetov (8-5-1, 3 KOs) didn’t come out for round three citing a hand injury.

Lightweight Arnold Khegai (17-1-1, 10 KOs) outpointed Vicente Martin Rodriguez (39-9-1, 21 KOs) over ten rounds. No scores were announced.