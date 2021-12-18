Exciting WBC #3 bridgerweight knockout artist Alen “The Savage” Babic made it ten knockouts from ten fights, but got exposed a bit before dispatching southpaw journeyman David Spilmont (11-8-1, 7 KOs) in round six on Saturday night’s Parker-Chisora undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Babic, who took the fight on two weeks’ notice and was outweighed by 36 pounds, pressed the action and was willing to trade with Spilmont. Babic got staggered by Spilmont in round two, but came back to rock Spilmont in round three. Babic dropped Spilmont with a barrage of punches in round four and put him down for the count in round six. Time was :53. Babic took a lot of shots but willed his way to the win. After the fight, he stated he recently had covid.

In a clash between undefeated super middleweights, slickster Lerrone Richards (16-0, 3 KOs) outboxed and dethroned IBO world champion Carlos Gongora (20-1, 15 KOs) via split decision over twelve rounds. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Richards, 116-112 for Gongora.

In a clash for the vacant EBU European super middleweight title, late sub Kevin Lele Sadjo (17-0, 15 KOs) knocked out “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (20-3-1, 9 KOs) with a left hook to the liver in round six. Time was 1:11.

In an IBF super featherweight contender IBF #3 Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over #4 Bruno “The Terminator” Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs). Barrett dropped Tarimo with a left hook in round three and went on to win 117-110, 117-110, 116-111.

Olympian cruiserweight David Nyika (2-0, 2 KOs) punished Anthony Carpin (5-7-2, 2 KOs) for three minutes and Carpin called it quits after the round.