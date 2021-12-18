WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) in association with Pinolero Boxing had an event Saturday night at the Gymnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The eight round main event saw world-ranked unbeaten Winston Guerrero (16-0, 11 KOs) defeat veteran Willmer Blas (9-18-6, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. The official scores were 80-72 twice and 77-75 all in favor of Guerrero. It was a solid performance by Guerrero who was in control all the way through over the very game Blas. The pair fought back in 2019 where Guerrero won a unanimous decision as well. Guerrero is currently ranked #11 by the WBA at super flyweight.

Rounding out the undercard:

Eusebio Osejo(32-26-3, 8 KOs) SD Robin Zamora (16-10-8KOs)

6 rds lightweights

Greyvin Mendoza (4-0-0-4KOs) DQ 3 Alain Aguilar (8-10-2-1KO)

6 rds super lightweights

Bryan Jimenez (8-0, 6KOs) TKO 2 Miguel Correa (9-25, 4 KOs)

6 rds lightweights

Juan Martinez (3-0-0-1KO) TKO 2 William Cerrato (1-9-1, KO)

115lbs 4rds superflyweights

Narciso Rodriguez (4-1-0-2KOS) TKO 3 Ricky Castillo (2-1-0-1KO)

4 rds super featherweights

Julio Cabrera (3-1-0-0KOs) UD Edwin Vallejo (1-3-0-0KOs)

112lbs 4rds flyweights