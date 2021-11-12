Panin gets by Luna Super welterweight Vlad Panin (11-1, 5 KOs) escaped with an eight round split decision over Issac Luna (5-4, 1 KO) in the Fight Club OC on Thursday night at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Scores were 77-75, 77-75 Panin, 77-75 Luna. Magnesi dropped, but remains unbeaten

