IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad weighed in at 126.1 despite stripping naked. He has two hours to drop 1/16 of a pound. Kiko Martinez weighed 125.4. Galahad has two hours to lose the weight, which should be a formality. They clash Saturday night in Sheffield, England.
If you cant make the weight, you get weak. And when your weak, you get Knocked out.
–Naseem Hamed
That is the equivalent of two tablespoons of water in terms of weight.