Kid Galahad misses weight by one ounce IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad weighed in at 126.1 despite stripping naked. He has two hours to drop 1/16 of a pound. Kiko Martinez weighed 125.4. Galahad has two hours to lose the weight, which should be a formality. They clash Saturday night in Sheffield, England. Panin gets by Luna

