Undefeated super featherweight Michael “Lone Wolf” Magnesi (20-0, 12 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to stop Eugene “Rambo” Lagos (16-4-5, 11 KOs) in round three on Thursday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Undefeated super lightweight Alex “El Toro” Vargas (12-0 4 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Sebastian Chaves (5-3, 2 KOs).

2016 Irish Olympian light heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Ward (5-1, 2 KOs) shut out Leandro “Buscape” Silva (3-5, 2 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.

In a light heavyweight rematch, Louis “Il Martello” Maietta (1-0-1, 0 KOs) took a four round majority decision over Perez Aughtry (0-3-1, 0 KOs), 40-36, 39-37, 38-38. Their first fight was a majority draw.

Super middleweight Nadim Salloum (6-1, 3 KOs) swept past Delvecchio Savage (3-8-1, 3 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.

Undefeated female super bantamweight Amanda “Bombola” Galle (5-0, 0 KOs) topped Jacai Pavlius (1-4-1, 1 KO) over six 59-55 3x.