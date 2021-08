Pacquiao-Ugas PPV undercard Former world champions Robert Guerrero and Víctor Ortiz meet in the co-feature. Unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo faces former world champion Julio Ceja in a WBC featherweight title eliminator. Unbeaten featherweight Carlos Castro takes on former title challenger Óscar Escandón To Open Pay-Per-View. Pacquiao-Ugas odds

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.