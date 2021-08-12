Manny Pacquiao is a big favorite over Yordenis Ugas after Errol Spence had to back out of the fight.
Yordenis Ugas vs Manny Pacquiao
Yordenis Ugas +275 (11/4)
Manny Pacquiao -350 (2/7)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag
What are the odds of this fight being the shits?
thats low for a unknown fighter like ugas this could be a upset in the making if you like underdogs take a chance on ugas @ +275
There is always the possibility and could ruin the chance for the fight against Spence.
I doubt Ugas will knock Manny out. If they gave S. Porter the nod no way Ugas win a decision here. Manny would have to be crap and he’s been looking really good training for Spence. Sounds good but I doubt you would put your own money on Ugas.
We all know legends can get old in one night. Let’s not count Ugas out so easily. I see Manny winning inside the distance anyways…